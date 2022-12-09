His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, offered condolences this evening (Friday) on the death of the late, God willing, Muhammad Muadhd Al Ketbi, during his visit to the mourning council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to bless him with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell him in his vast gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace.