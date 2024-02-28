His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Dubai Transportation Security Administration and Flydubai, on the sidelines of the activities of the fifth session of the Transport Conference and Exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa region, which was opened by His Highness, Yesterday, it is organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with the World Public Transport Federation, at the Dubai World Trade Center under the slogan “Sustainable Mobility and Quality of Life,” and its activities last for three days.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Director of the Transport Security Department in Dubai, Brigadier General Obaid Al Hathboor, and the Chief Commercial Officer of Flydubai, Hamad Mohammed Obaidullah.

The memorandum of understanding aims to enhance joint strategic cooperation between the two parties, to achieve institutional integration, in addition to developing the partnership in the areas of training, exchanging experiences, providing security and technical services, and learning about the latest global practices that allow the provision of the best services.

Brigadier General Obaid Al Hathboor said that signing the memorandum of understanding with Flydubai comes within the framework of strengthening channels of communication and cooperation between the two sides, which contributes to achieving the vision and strategy of the Dubai government to enhance transportation safety, provide a safe environment for the community, support the integration of transportation means, and ensure safe and flexible transportation. In the emirate. He expressed his hope that this memorandum would mark the beginning of a continuing partnership between the two sides in various fields.

For his part, Hamad Mohammed Obaidullah expressed his happiness at signing the memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Transportation Security Department, noting that it comes within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides, which contributes to strengthening cooperation between them in various fields, such as development, training, exchanging experiences, and providing security and technical services. .

He added that this step also confirms Flydubai's commitment to supporting various initiatives that will strengthen the aviation security system at Flydubai, and Dubai in general, as a national airline that always seeks to serve its customers, facilitate travel, and connect Dubai to various global markets.

