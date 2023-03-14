His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, witnessed part of the activities of the third edition of the “Retail Summit” 2023, which kicked off on Tuesday, at the Atlantis The Palm Hotel and Resort, and the Royal Atlantis – Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Chambers and with the participation of a number of The most important leading international brands, and more than 900 participants from around the world, to discuss the trends, future and growth opportunities of the global retail sector.

His Highness, in the presence of His Excellency Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers, and Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of the Retail Summit, reviewed the exhibition of young and emerging international brands that is held on the sidelines of the summit and is an exceptional event to showcase International brands looking to explore business opportunities in Dubai and the Middle East region.

And to enhance the value of the event in providing opportunities for dialogue and discussing the strategic dimensions of the retail sector, His Highness met with a group of major international retailers in the presence of Jo Malone, founder and creative director of the British company Jo Loves, Michael Kliger, CEO of the German company Mytheresa, and Chris Davis, chief marketing officer of the company. New Balance of America, Simon Demenici, CEO of Kiko Milano, Italy, Rodney Lamm, CEO of Dutch Daily Paper, Tommy Hilfiger, Chief Designer of Tommy Hilfiger, and other senior brand officials.

vital sector

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ghurair stressed the importance of the retail summit in addressing issues related to the sector and listening to the opinions of leaders and senior retailers and economic analysts to identify opportunities and challenges and ways to upgrade this vital sector and its role in strengthening local and global economies, as well as digital ones, to serve the goals of sustainable development in general.

He said: “Today, the world is witnessing an unprecedented acceleration in the world of electronic commerce, driven by the great technical development and the significant change in the consumption behavior of individuals. Those working in the retail sector must follow closely these changes in order to understand and build on them and improve their outputs, whether on the business itself or on the end consumer.”

He added: “Dubai witnessed an annual increase in its GDP by 4.6 percent during the first nine months of 2022, with a value of 307.5 billion dirhams, of which the wholesale and retail sector contributed 24.1 percent. Dubai also succeeded in attracting more than 14 and a half million tourists a year. In the past, this contributed to supporting the growth of the retail sector.With the positive expectations of a strong economic performance for the Emirate this year, we expect an increase in spending and investment, especially in the areas of entertainment, tourism and the real estate sector, and thus an increase in the growth rates of the retail sector.We are confident that the retail sector, particularly trade It will have the largest share in accelerating performance and economic diversification to achieve the goals of Dubai’s economic agenda.”

For his part, Gary Thatcher, CEO and co-founder of the Retail Summit, said: “The successful launch of the Retail Summit was an introduction to the events, analyzes and ideas put forward by the speakers and participants on its first day. We look forward to more constructive interaction and fruitful discussions in light of the record levels of participation.”

30 different events

The third edition of the summit provides an ideal platform for dialogue and discussion about trends, future, opportunities and prospects for the growth of the global retail sector, and Dubai’s vital role in shaping the general landscape of this vital sector through technological progress and the provision of a unique digital infrastructure that keeps abreast of the most important developments in the world, in addition to the exceptional opportunity it offers. The summit is for the audience to hear the opinions of major global retailers and more than 75 speakers and international experts who share their ideas and visions during more than 30 dialogue and discussion sessions.

The summit schedule focuses on three important axes: sustainability, customer engagement, and new modern technologies, which were addressed through a mixture of TED Talks, key dialogues, and panel discussions, where various topics were addressed, including how to build customer-focused operating models, and how to embody consumer aspirations. and the impact of technological developments on his behavior and others, with the aim of exchanging views and discussing opportunities, challenges and the future of the global retail sector in Dubai.

This year, the summit witnessed a wide participation of major brands and retail professionals, including Amazon, Tommy Hilfiger, Chalhoub Group, 6th Street, AWWG, Fred Segal, Magrabi, Apparel Group, Sultan Center Group, Al Sulaiman Group, Papa John’s, and Majid Al Futtaim. , All Saints, Adyen, Vogue Business, My Wardrobe HQ, Copenhagen Cartel, Joe Loves, The Lightest, Harvey Nichols, David Gandy and Willware.

The summit also provided opportunities to hear from inspiring women leaders in the world of brands and retail, including Hala Al Qasim, Founder and CEO of Carina Ware, Khadija Opala, CEO of The Sultan Center Group, and Jo Malone, Founder and Creative Director of Jo Loves.