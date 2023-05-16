Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the “Saeed Ahmed Lootah” class, which included 750 students from ” Dubai Medical College” and “Dubai College of Pharmacy” in various undergraduate and postgraduate specializations.

His Highness congratulated the female graduates on this occasion, calling on female students and other graduates in various disciplines to maintain their academic excellence as they enter the arena of practical life, and to always be the model and role model in the constant pursuit of the highest ranks of success, and to be keen to harness their balance of knowledge. And sciences in community service, wishing them more success, each in his field of specialization.

His Highness also called on female graduates to actively contribute to supporting the development process and the future of the country and its achievements and gains, especially in the health field, which enjoys great prestige in the UAE, stressing that science and knowledge are the main pillar for achieving the progress of societies, and that man was and still is the bet of the nation and wise leadership for a better tomorrow.

Ongoing support

In his speech during the ceremony, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Medical College and Dubai College of Pharmacy, said: “The unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the UAE Dubai, may God protect him, and his continuous support for this edifice, resulted today in graduating many female doctors who work on this good land and in more than 99 countries with efficiency and distinction, and occupy the first positions and had a pivotal role in confronting the Corona pandemic, and a distinguished imprint in the fields of humanity, These achievements would not have been possible without the trust and support of our wise leadership.

His Excellency added: “Today, the march is being strengthened under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, by announcing the change from the name of the Dubai Medical and Pharmacy College for Girls to the “Dubai Medical University”, stressing that the university is keeping pace with the changes. Local and international in the scientific and health fields and everything that preserves human safety, in implementation of the supreme decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to establish the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charitable Foundation, which has become a national and service umbrella under the directives of our wise leadership, appreciating the support of the members of the Board of Trustees, led by Engineer Yahya Lootah The son of the late founder, Saeed Lootah, may God have mercy on him.

The graduation ceremony, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Center, was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Awad Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, His Excellency Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, and a number of officials and professors. Undergraduates and families of graduates.

In light of the announcement of the establishment of Dubai Medical University, it was revealed that two new colleges had joined the university, namely: the College of Medical Sciences and the College of Nursing, as an important addition to the achievements of the two colleges over the past years.

It was also announced the establishment of the first immunology laboratory at the state level, pursuant to the will of the late Hajj Saeed Ahmed Lootah – may God have mercy on him – founder of the “Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charitable Foundation”, so that the laboratory is a new effective addition to an integrated health system aimed at achieving the highest standards of quality of diagnosis, treatment, and mitigation. For patients, addressing diseases and epidemics.

The celebration included the screening of a short film on the success story of the two colleges and their leadership at the state and regional levels. In conclusion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the distinguished female graduates, and souvenir photos were taken with the female graduates.

It is noteworthy that the graduation class included graduates from 6 programs: Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Postgraduate Diploma in Addiction Sciences, Master of Addiction Sciences, Master of Clinical Pharmacy, Master of Pharmaceutical Product Development.