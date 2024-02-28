Today, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, witnessed part of the activities of the fifth edition of the Transport Conference and Exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa, which is organized by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in cooperation with the International Federation of Public Transport. With the participation of 2000 experts, researchers and specialists.

His Highness said through his account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, “Today I witnessed some of the activities of the fifth edition of the Transport Conference and Exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa, which is organized by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in cooperation with the International Federation of Public Transport.. 2000 experts, researchers and specialists gather in Dubai to discuss sustainable mobility and contribute to shaping the future of this sector globally through expanded discussions and review of the latest technologies and innovations.”