His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that the global media community that Dubai established more than 20 years ago continues to grow and prosper in light of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler Dubai, may God bless him, which has made Dubai a vital platform for launching ambitious media projects and a major center for attracting creative ideas and talents from across the region and the world.

This came on the occasion of the completion of the acquisition of Warner Music Group, a global entertainment and music recording group, of “Music Channels”, the leading digital music and entertainment company in the Middle East and North Africa, and a subsidiary of the “Qanawat” group, which was launched from Dubai Media City in the year 2001.

His Highness said that the acquisition deal represents a new success in addition to the many successes that resulted from the supportive environment that Dubai provided for entrepreneurs to launch their distinguished projects in the field of media, like other sectors, and enabled them to launch with it on the path of success, while benefiting from Dubai’s attractive environment for investment in attracting heads of state. Funds and deals that enable them to expand their business and go global in record time, stressing Dubai’s continued provision of all elements of support to companies of all sizes, including high-level infrastructure, flexible legislative frameworks and a partnership-based approach.

sustainable growth

The acquisition is expected to enhance the sustainable and comprehensive growth of the media sector as a whole, especially the Arab content industry, and will give a strong impetus to the components of the media community in all its categories, consolidating Dubai’s position as an advanced media center, and enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness to attract more major Arab and international media companies.

The deal is among the largest of its kind in digital music and entertainment in Asia, Africa and Europe. The deal will contribute to promoting the development and support of Arab talents and elevating them to the global level, and will also create many job opportunities, as the workforce in “Music Channels” is expected to grow by more than 100% in the next stage.

The size of the deal is in line with the success achieved by the Qanawat group of companies since its establishment in Dubai Media City. Through its strategic presence within the largest integrated media business environment in the region, it was able to develop and expand its business to more than 20 countries, including branches in Riyadh, Cairo and Al Dar. Al-Bayda, Tunisia and Algeria, and turned into the largest distributor of digital entertainment and music content in the Arab world and Africa, and the network of entertainment and music “channels” content network achieved in 2021 more than 200 billion views and visits via digital broadcasting platforms including Apple Music YouTube, Spotify and Anghami, in addition to To social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, more than 145 million videos have been uploaded by social network users.

Under the acquisition, Music Channels will continue to operate as an independent company within the Warner Music Group, under the supervision of CEO Adnan Al-Obthany. “Music Channels” will act as the main distributor for “Warner Music” in the region, which will benefit from “Music Channels’ extensive distribution network” and its network of relationships with more than 1,100 creators from all over the Arab world.

unifying efforts

Adnan Al Obthani, CEO of Music Channels, said: “We seek to maintain our position as a digital distributor and pioneer in creativity, development and marketing in the Middle East and North Africa with a portfolio that includes the largest and best Arabic entertainment and music content around the world, and this was made possible thanks to the acquisition of Noahd. Our efforts are with Warner Music Group.”

He added: “We have worked hard for more than 20 years to build an integrated distribution network and to develop our business with the support of the distinguished infrastructure and stimulating business environment for Dubai Media City, in addition to the community of creators that it embraces. The Business of Our Creators Warner Music Group has a long-term vision to develop the sector in the MENA region, and we are sure that this new chapter in our story will unfold a world of great opportunities for innovators as well as usher in new areas of business including the world of Meta First, NFT, and other creative fields.

Arabic content

In this regard, Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Media City, said: “Dubai Media City has worked for more than 20 years to provide the possibilities for growth and success for companies and talents in all media fields through an integrated media environment that also includes Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City and the in5 business incubator. For the media, where today the three cities include 3000 institutions and 34,000 specialists who have contributed and are still promoting the march of the media sector in the emirate, which has become today a source of Arabic content to various parts of the world.”

He added, “We are keen to develop this environment in order to continue the path of excellence and leadership, which contributes to the consolidation of Dubai’s position as a destination for major companies in the fields of media, and an incubator for talents and competencies that the UAE and the Arab world as a whole.”

He continued, “Music channels have always influenced the growth of the creative community and the music and entertainment sector in particular in the Middle East and North Africa, and its acquisition by a global company confirms the attractiveness of this sector and the opportunities available to emerging companies in it, in addition to the growing demand for Arab talent public”.

In turn, Alfonso Perez Soto, Head of Emerging Markets at Warner Music Group, said: “Through this agreement with Music Channels, we have a tremendous opportunity to export promising talent from the Middle East and North Africa to the Arab audience around the world. in promoting and growing the music sector as a whole.

Music revenue in the region for 2021 is the highest in the world

The music industry in the Middle East and North Africa is booming, according to the World Music Report 2022 issued by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. The data indicates a 35% increase in music revenue in 2021 in the region, reflecting the industry’s performance and lead over Latin America, the United States and Canada.

With a total population of more than 464 million, music lovers are doubling in size and the market is bustling backed by easy mass access to digital streaming platforms and increased distribution by regional music companies.

International distributors and brands are noticing the increasing demand for Arab celebrities, and on the other hand, acquisitions in the music industry in the country and the region demonstrate the amount of potential opportunities and the need for concerted efforts and strengthening practices to discover creators and promising talents.



