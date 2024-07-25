His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee, praised the support provided by the wise leadership to the sports sector in the country, and the provision of all care and attention to athletes from various games with the aim of enhancing the country’s position on the global sports map, and continuing the path of success and sports achievements in all sports forums, especially in Olympic competitions and championships, in line with the National Olympic Committee’s keenness to develop a sustainable sports model that enhances the capabilities of national sports cadres and helps them achieve global achievements, and achieve more successes in the name of UAE sports and strive to raise the flag of the nation in the largest sports forums.

This came on the occasion of the UAE delegation’s participation in the 33rd edition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where His Highness directed the officials of the country’s sports delegation in “Paris 2024” to provide all the necessary capabilities and potentials and harness them for the athletes, and work to support them throughout the competition period to appear in the best possible way, and strive again to achieve the Olympic dream, expressing His Highness’s gratitude for the keenness of all the country’s sports and public institutions to support our sports delegation participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the efforts of Emirati athletes in the 40-year journey of Olympic participation, which began specifically in 1984 in the Los Angeles version and was the best start for successes that extended over successive years with the determination of the sons of the Emirates and their insistence on raising the flag of the nation, and writing glories in the records of the largest forums that bring together athletes from all over the world; to compete and uphold the noble values ​​and ideal principles of the Olympic movement.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pointed out that “the historical milestones that the UAE’s participation in the Olympic Games has gone through call for pride and honour, and at the same time call for contemplation and benefit from the successful experiences and inspiring national figures who have influenced the country’s Olympic journey, after the sports delegations have gradually strengthened their presence in one event after another, so that ambitions and goals are renewed and rise from representation to competition and from being satisfied with an honourable appearance to ascending the podiums and looking at the flag with pride and dignity.”

His Highness added that the sports federations deserved to be present at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after they sought over the past years following the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, to develop plans and intensify preparations to participate in the qualifying tournaments, and to ensure their presence in the 2024 edition, which returns after 100 years to the same city with new ambitions and multiple sports, numbering 32 individual and team games, in which 10,500 male and female athletes from all over the world will compete over 19 days through 329 competitions.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the great interest in the participation of the UAE delegation in the activities of the 33rd edition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and the launch of the UAE Olympic House initiative on the sidelines of the event, in support of the UAE national presence in the most important sporting events, as it is presented by the National Olympic Committee of the United Arab Emirates, with its idea inspired by the concept of “the house”, which embodies the essence of the traditional Emirati home.

In this regard, His Highness said, “We are pleased with the idea of ​​the UAE Olympic House, which is being established in conjunction with our delegation’s participation in the Paris Olympics. The house is a beacon of national, cultural and historical heritage on a global occasion that is widely followed at all levels. At the same time, it is an opportunity to inform the world about our heritage and achievements and to learn up close about the achievements of the UAE, the sophistication of its leaders and the authenticity of its people.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also noted the prominent role and good reputation of the national sectors and the high efficiency of the nation’s sons in all fields, which enrich the scene from all aspects, praising the presence of Emirati police cadres in various locations to secure the events and competitions of the Paris Olympic Games, which supports the success of the event in establishing its messages and reflects global confidence in the country and its ability to make various forums a success at all levels.

His Highness added, “We are grateful for the great interest we have seen from all the country’s sports and public institutions to support the sports delegation at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which reflects the extent of awareness of the importance of participation, whether through following up and interacting with the athletes and their developments, as well as providing moral support to them from sports clubs and federations not participating in the Olympic Games. Representing the nation is a noble goal and rallying around its flag is a duty for everyone at all times.”

His Highness directed the officials of our sports delegation participating in Paris 2024 to provide all means and capabilities and harness them for the athletes, and work to support them throughout the competition period to appear in the best possible image, and strive again to achieve the Olympic dream and repeat the achievement of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, which witnessed a historic achievement when Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher Al Maktoum won the gold medal in the double trap shooting competitions, achieving the first Olympic medal in the history of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the achievement of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics when Sergio Toma, a player in our national judo team, presented the UAE with the bronze medal in the under-81 kg weight competitions.

The UAE flag will be carried at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held tomorrow, Friday, on the Seine River at 9:30 UAE time, by Omar Al Marzouqi, our national team rider in the show jumping competition and winner of the UAE’s first Olympic medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018, along with Safia Al Sayegh, our national cycling team player participating in the road race and the first Emirati and Gulf female cyclist to qualify for the Olympics, in application of the principle of gender equality that the International Olympic Committee encourages. The ceremony is being held outside the stadium for the first time, over a distance of 6 km, with a total of 94 boats carrying 10,500 athletes, and will last for 3 hours and 45 minutes.

The UAE delegation to the Paris Olympic Games is represented by 14 male and female athletes, accompanied by 24 administrators, technicians and therapists. The athletes will compete in five sports: equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming and athletics. Our national equestrian team participating in the show jumping competition includes Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzouqi, Ali Al Karbi and Salem Al Suwaidi.

Our national judo team is represented by 5 male and one female player, namely Narmand Bayan in the under 66 kg weight class, Talal Shavili in the under 81 kg weight class, Aram Grigoryan in the under 90 kg weight class, Zafer Aram in the under 100 kg weight class, Omar Marouf in the over 100 kg weight class, in addition to player Bashirat Khorudi in the women’s competitions for the under 52 kg lightweight weight class.

Safia Al Sayegh, a member of our national cycling team, will compete in the road race at the Paris Olympics. Swimmer Yousef Rashid Al Matrooshi will also participate in the 100-meter freestyle race, while swimmer Maha Abdullah Al Shehhi will participate in the 200-meter freestyle race, while Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi, a member of our national team, will participate in the 100-meter race.

Swimming and judo will begin our participation in the tournament next Sunday with swimmer Maha Abdullah Al Shehhi in the 200-meter freestyle race, where the swimming competitions will be hosted by the Paris La Defense Arena, and both player Bashelt Carlod in the under-52 kg competitions, and player Narmand Bayan in the under-66 kg competitions in judo, which will be hosted by the Champ de Mars Arena.

Our delegation will continue its participation on July 30 with the participation of swimmer Yousef Al Matrooshi in the 100-meter freestyle race, while player Talal Shafeli will participate in the 81 kg weight class in judo, and player Aram Grigorian will compete in the under 90 kg weight class in judo on July 31.

Our national equestrian team will begin its participation in the team show jumping competition on August 1, which will continue for two days and will be held at the Palace of Versailles, in addition to the participation of player Zafer Aram on the same day in the under 100 kg weight class in judo.

On August 2nd, Omar Marouf will participate in the over 100kg judo competition, while Maryam Al Farsi, a runner for our national team, will compete in the 100m race at the Stade de France, while Safia Al Sayegh will compete in the road race as part of the cycling competition on August 4th, when the race will be held on the Pont Alexandre III. Our national equestrian team will conclude our participation in the Olympic Games through the individual show jumping race, which will be held over the 5th and 6th of the same month.

The 33rd edition of the Olympic Games, hosted by the French capital, Paris, from July 26 to August 11, will see the participation of 10,500 athletes from 200 National Olympic Committees competing in 32 sports through 329 competitions held in 35 sports facilities, with the attendance of 20,000 media professionals and 45,000 volunteers. It will witness 754 events, including competitions and activities, in addition to 350,000 hours of television broadcasting of the event.