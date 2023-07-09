His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, thanked the Dubai Municipality work teams for the initiative of night swimming beaches and their keenness to provide this experience for people of determination through specialized cadres while adopting smart technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of all visitors.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “We thank the work teams in Dubai Municipality for the initiative of night swimming beaches and the keenness to provide this experience for people of determination through specialized cadres while adopting smart technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of all visitors … a new step that reflects Dubai’s efforts to establish Its position as the best city to live in in the world through qualitative initiatives and projects that make society happy.