His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the leadership attaches great importance to scientific research, as it constitutes a fundamental pillar of the development of the health care system in the emirate, and the advancement of medical education attaches similar importance due to its impact on the graduation of qualified medical personnel. Necessary to meet the needs of the sector that is growing and developing with the prosperity of Dubai’s position as a major destination for health care services and treatment, with its advanced infrastructure of medical facilities and equipment that are among the most modern in the world, and medical competencies with a high degree of excellence in various specialties.

His Highness pointed out the importance of supporting and encouraging the fields of scientific research for its main role in producing knowledge and finding new, more effective methods and methods for diagnosing, treating and preventing diseases, and the need to pay attention to expanding the inclusion of academic curricula that enable students of medical sciences to deal with modern technologies and harness them in providing the best diagnostic services. And treatment with their involvement in practical life, especially those technologies that have revolutionized this field, especially artificial intelligence techniques, big data analysis and medical robots, which helps create generations of medical cadres capable of contributing positively to consolidating the foundations of a highly efficient and reliable health system, In a way that enhances Dubai’s position as a major destination for hospitalization in the region.

His Highness said, via a tweet on Twitter yesterday: “Today I visited the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and followed the university’s plans and programs in the field of medical education, scientific research, and the organ transplantation program. Dubai aims to improve its health system with efforts led by the Dubai Academic Health Foundation with partners.” All, and we look forward to leaving a global footprint that serves human health everywhere by publishing more than 1,000 medical scientific research so far.. We thank the university team and the Foundation team for their efforts that reflect the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid that the health of every citizen, resident and visitor is a priority in Dubai.

This came during His Highness’s visit yesterday to the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, where he was received upon his arrival at the university’s headquarters by the Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, the Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, and the Executive Director of Academic Affairs. Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and the executive team of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the plans, programs and achievements of the university in the field of medical education and scientific research. His Highness also listened to an explanation from Dr. Amer Sharif about the plans and objectives of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and the mechanism and workflow in hospitals operating under the umbrella of the Corporation, in the presence of its executive directors.

His Highness inspected some of the university’s facilities, including the Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Center for Medical Simulation, which is an accredited medical educational and training facility concerned with enhancing patient safety by offering courses based on realistic medical simulations, as the simulation center provides realistic hospital environments and a laboratory for clinical skills. The only one in the UAE fully accredited by the Society for Simulation in Health Care, and His Highness listened to an explanation about the dental simulation laboratory within the center, in which postgraduate students in dentistry are trained in the safe clinical skills of this specialty.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the Al Maktoum Medical Library, and listened to an explanation about the important books and scientific references it contains for students, doctors and specialists, as the library plays an important role in supporting the academic staff, students and employees, but rather the medical community as a whole. By facilitating access to reliable sources of medical information.

The library provides advanced services and resources for its members, including health care professionals and students of medical sciences. It also provides health care resources and medical education databases, and provides quiet places for study, individual and group study rooms, study halls, meeting rooms and information complex.

The library includes more than 11,000 electronic scientific journals, 3,300 basic medical references, more than 11,000 e-books, in addition to more than 30 databases and electronic resources.

Also, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the design laboratory at the university, which is an advanced space that enables students to create their own content for learning. His Highness listened to an explanation of how the laboratory focuses in particular on improving the patient experience, developing medical outcomes, and changing life behaviors. , educating innovators, rethinking processes and procedures, and effectively connecting patients and clinicians. During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the organ transplantation program in Dubai, which is carried out in cooperation with the National Program for Organ Transplantation, as the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences is the first academic institution in the emirate to participate in such a program, which was enabled, thanks to the fruitful cooperation between government and private institutions. He has performed 78 successful kidney transplants to date. His Highness also met a patient who underwent a kidney transplant at Mediclinic City Hospital in 2019, which is one of three accredited kidney transplant hospitals in Dubai, including Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and Dubai Hospital. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also briefed on the “Footprint of Rashid bin Saeed” in the Al Jalila Foundation, which is a unique campaign that uses the latest advanced technologies to express thanks and gratitude to the donor community supporting medical research programs, including individuals, companies and charitable institutions, due to the importance of the role Which these donors leave and their distinguished mark in the future of medical innovation.

At the end of his tour, His Highness was briefed on the work of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Medical Research, supported by the Al Jalila Foundation, and managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, which is a fully equipped advanced facility for the use of academic staff and students.

The center’s laboratories currently support cellular and molecular research, and more focus is placed on research related to cancer, obesity, diabetes and mental disorders, through which medical students at the university begin to learn the foundations and principles of scientific research early as part of the academic curricula, which introduces them to research methodologies. And the mechanism of its design and how to implement the research project.

Various specializations

The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, which was established in 2016, offers 10 bachelor’s and postgraduate degrees accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, through its colleges: Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dentistry, College of Medicine, College of Nursing and College of Midwifery. The university also offers, through the Deanship of Postgraduate Medical Studies, 33 accredited specialized programs in each of the internships, fellowships, and residencies.

Dubai Academic Health Corporation

The Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences is part of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, the first integrated academic health system in the Emirate of Dubai. The Foundation seeks to advance human health through its mission to serve the future of health by integrating care, learning and discovery.

By applying its core value of “Patients First”, the Foundation is working to set a global standard for improving health outcomes for future generations. The university has produced more than 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific research, and graduated more than 300 male and female graduates. The university includes students from 45 nationalities. The university has a large number of clinical and academic partnerships with prestigious regional and international institutions.

