His Highness said on his account on the “X” platform: “During the Dubai Media Council meeting, we discussed the plan to develop media policies in a way that consolidates the emirate’s leadership at the regional and global levels… We continue to support the media sector, and invest in talent and advanced technologies to reach the highest levels of competitiveness and excellence of content on the Internet.” At the Dubai media level, we also discussed during the meeting the Ramadan campaign in Dubai, which united government, private and community efforts to celebrate the spirit of the holy month in Dubai.