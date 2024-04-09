His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said through His Highness’s official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, we congratulate our wise leadership and our honorable people on the advent of Eid Al Fitr and a happy year. We ask God to accept from us and from you… Happy New Year to our country… Happy New Year to our Arab and Islamic peoples, and may you be rewarded.