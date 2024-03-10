His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, congratulated our wise leadership, the people of the Emirates, and all Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “We congratulate our wise leadership, the people of the Emirates, and all the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan. May God bring it back to us and you with goodness and blessings, and we ask God to accept good deeds from us and from you.”