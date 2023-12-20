His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, congratulated Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on being sworn in as Emir of the State of Kuwait.

His Highness said in a post on the social media platform “X”: We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on being sworn in as Emir of the State of Kuwait.

His Highness added: “We wish His Highness continued success in continuing the development process, and our calls to sister Kuwait for further growth, development and prosperity to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Kuwaiti people.”