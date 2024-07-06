His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, congratulated the wise leadership, the Emirati people, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the New Hijri Year.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “On the anniversary of the Prophet’s migration, we ask God Almighty to bring it back to our country, our wise leadership, and the Arab and Islamic nations with all goodness and blessings… Happy New Year to you all.”