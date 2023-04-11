His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that the rapid technological development taking place in the world, which affected various sectors, including the media sector; It comes with a great responsibility for the need to redouble efforts in being well prepared to deal in an exemplary manner with the opportunities and challenges that technology brings, a fact that Dubai was aware of from an early age and worked to prepare the necessary infrastructure and human cadres to ensure leadership and excellence in the optimal use of technology to serve our strategic goals. .

This came during the presence of His Highness the UAE Media Forum in its eighth session, which was organized yesterday by the Dubai Press Club at its headquarters in One Central, Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of a group of local media pioneers, leaders of UAE media institutions, chief editors of local newspapers, senior writers, thinkers, opinion makers and those in charge of Media work in the UAE.

His Highness, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “We are working according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to establish the foundations of a strong and creative local media that keeps pace with global development. Believing in the value of media, its impact on society, and its ability to drive development efforts as an influential partner in the development process.

His Highness added: “Investing in preparing a conscious and educated Emirati media cadre who is familiar with modern technologies and how to employ them in a professional and creative manner to provide advanced content is a strategic priority for us. Today, technology is changing the face of the world and the methods of working in it.. and Dubai today continues to assert its position as a partner in making the future, with the advanced infrastructure it established and the expertise and capabilities it possesses that guarantee it leadership, and its media must be present, active and influential in achieving this goal ».

The UAE Media Forum, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in its eighth session, hosted the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and a member of the Advisory Board of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, in a session A dialogue that focused on the rapid technological development taking place in the world, which has become the backbone of life and the main engine of development for many sectors, with its radical changes in work and production approaches and methods, including the media sector.

Omar Al Olama stressed during the session that the UAE has prepared itself to keep pace with this development and has secured an advanced position in its ranks through its investments in building and establishing advanced infrastructure, and its partnerships with major technology companies in the world, as well as its investment in preparing human cadres. It is qualified to deal positively with the new environment created by technology, as the positive results of those efforts are evident in the digital transformation strategies adopted by the UAE, and the distinguished achievements that gave it an advanced position in global competitiveness indicators.

In an unconventional beginning of the session, which was intended to show the potential of artificial intelligence in the field of content development, Omar Sultan Al Olama started his speech by showing a short film developed using artificial intelligence, in which a picture of the illiterate president appeared.

Former President Donald Trump was accompanied by an audio recording of him welcoming the attendees and introducing the speaker and topic of the eighth session of the UAE Media Forum, expressing his congratulations to Dubai and the Dubai Press Club for the good organization of the forum and wishing him success in his future initiatives.

The scholars explained that the technical revolution that the world is currently witnessing is the essence of artificial intelligence, which opened the way for infinite capabilities that support many sectors, including the media sector, stressing that the film that he showed at the forefront of his speech is only a simple example of the great potential enjoyed by intelligence. artificial content development.

Regarding the UAE’s readiness to keep pace with the massive technological revolution that the world is witnessing with its various applications, the most important of which is artificial intelligence, the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Technologies stressed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, The future forward was behind the UAE laying the foundations for its early preparation for the technical revolution that the world is currently witnessing, and he said that the UAE invested in human empowerment and prepared an integrated strategy for artificial intelligence before the current massive development of this technology, and even before appointing a minister for this new sector.

Regarding the development of the capabilities and human energies necessary to support this file and lead the process of its development, Omar Al Olama explained that the UAE graduated 400 experts in artificial intelligence in cooperation with major universities around the world, believing in the importance of the human element in managing technology and employing it in a manner that serves the strategic goals of the state.

He also referred to the preference of the largest international companies specialized in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in the UAE to establish their headquarters, whether regional or global, in a testimony of confidence in the appreciation of the international community for the UAE and its distinguished position in this field.

Omar Al-Ulama reviewed the impact of modern technologies in accelerating the pace of media development, and said that the first media message in history was known to humans more than 30 thousand years ago, and it was messages recorded with drawings on the walls of caves, and it took thousands of years until the emergence of the first means of transmitting messages using pigeons. Al-Zahel, and that approximately in the eighth century BC, while technology today is witnessing developmental leaps in record periods of time.

With regard to the impact of technological development on the labor market, Omar Al-Olama stressed that artificial intelligence will not take away jobs and employment opportunities except for those who fail to keep pace with technical development, and improve their employment to raise their efficiency and improve their capabilities, and said that human intelligence is now on its way to transforming into intelligence associated with artificial intelligence.

Regarding expectations about the expected economic effects of artificial intelligence technology on various sectors around the world, Omar Al-Olama said that it is estimated at about seven trillion dollars in less than 10 years, which explains the size of the expected huge impact of this technology, and what this requires from preparing for it to determine the best ways to benefit from it. During the next stage within various sectors, including the media sector, especially since artificial intelligence will contribute to a major change in the resources of media institutions. from doing so internally, which reflects positively on their budgets.

Regarding the possible positive effects of artificial intelligence on Arabic content, the minister said that the volume of this content does not exceed 3% of the total content that exists globally on the Internet today, despite the presence of more than 350 million Arabic-speaking people, stressing that artificial intelligence techniques allow an increase in the volume of And the quality of Arabic content on the Internet, as it enables each person to produce content of a high degree of distinction by simply entering simple commands and in a few seconds, pointing out that the UAE will be a major source of new Arabic content on the Internet, given the continuous progress it has achieved in this field. .

The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Working Technologies also reviewed the multiple uses that media organizations can benefit from using Generative Artificial Intelligence technology, including developing, summarizing and simplifying content in all its forms without human intervention or with very little intervention, giving an example with passages Computer-generated video and cinema, he said, previously required specialized work teams and huge and complex equipment to produce these clips, while now they can be produced by simply entering very simple commands on a mobile phone and within a few seconds.

Omar Al Olama pointed out, during the forum, that advanced technologies, most notably artificial intelligence, and with the great positives and opportunities that they bring, are not without challenges.

He said that a digital platform such as “YouTube” witnesses the uploading of 500 hours of video clips every hour, while the viewing times on the platform reach one billion views per day, pointing out that this huge content needs legal frameworks that define it and a careful follow-up of the ideas that this content carries. In order to protect society and ensure the safety of its members, especially youth and children, from any deviant thought or harmful content.

In turn, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, said, “The recent development of digital technologies has surpassed, in depth of its impact and speed of occurrence, the changes that have gone through the Internet and related technologies over the past thirty years.”

She added, “Despite the challenges that may accompany this tremendous progress in its speed and impact, it comes to open unprecedented windows that support various sectors, including the media, with its unlimited opportunities for creativity. We must make good use of these advantages.” She added, “The data of technical development have become dictating new rules for media work, as the distinguished media staff must be familiar with the latest modern media, and have the ability to use them effectively and appropriately to provide creative, sophisticated and credible content to gain the confidence of followers.”

She added that the forum discussions focused on ways in which advanced digital technologies, especially artificial intelligence, can be used to support efforts to build new competitive frontiers for our media according to international quality standards in an era in which technology reshapes the features of human life.

The UAE Media Forum is the unifying platform for those in charge of the local media sector in the UAE, including television and radio channels, daily newspapers and press releases, as well as various digital platforms, to be the largest gathering of its kind for UAE media leaders to discuss the sector’s status and issues related to its future development, and opportunities It can be used to reach the highest levels of performance efficiency, as well as to monitor the challenges facing the sector with its various components and the best ways to overcome them.

On the nature of the topics for discussion within the successive sessions of the UAE Media Forum, the Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, the forum was keen to incubate a professional dialogue with a great deal of inclusiveness and familiarity with the various aspects of the most important developments that concern those in charge of the sector by hosting a group of speakers with a great deal of specialization, to review the most important influences that must be paid attention to in order to benefit from what they bear. opportunities, and avoid the challenges they may bring.

