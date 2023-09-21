His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, stressed that the presence of a strong media that supports growth and development efforts in the Arab world is an urgent and necessary requirement in order to confirm the region’s opportunities to cross into the desired future of progress and prosperity. His Highness pointed out that Dubai has been aware of this fact for a long time and has worked to launch initiatives and projects that support Arab media in general, the most important of which was the “Arab Media Forum”, which is today, more than 20 years after its launch under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to affirm his position as the most important gathering of Arab media professionals within a dialogue that throughout that period aimed to reach visions that would ensure the advancement of the capabilities of the media in all its sectors to always be the partner with a positive influence in the process of comprehensive and sustainable development in various countries of the Arab world.

His Highness said: “We are inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the future as a basis for dialogue aimed at advancing media capabilities in the region, based on appreciation for the influential role of this vital sector that touches people’s lives and represents a window to express their hopes and ambitions, in addition to its role in educating societies about… “Global changes and the opportunities and challenges they bring.”

His Highness added: “For 20 years, Dubai has been keen to create all the conditions that support this dialogue in an effort to build bridges of cooperation between media professionals in our Arab world, in order to reach consensus on the model image of a strong and constructive media.”

His Highness continued: “Today, the Arab Media Forum continues its mission to advance the process of media development, determine the requirements for enhancing its competitiveness, and confirm its impact in conveying the message of the Arab world to the world… and to be the window from which one looks at the achievements and successes taking place in this part of the world that confirm the merit of the Arabs.” To be partners in creating the future.”

His Highness, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Dubai will remain a meeting point for creative people in various fields… and media will remain one of the most important sectors that Dubai surrounds with all care, attention and support.”

This came on the occasion of the Dubai Press Club’s announcement yesterday of the details of the 21st session of the Arab Media Forum and the first session of the Youth Media Forum and the accompanying events, as the “Arab Media Forum” this year will include more than 75 sessions with the participation of 130 speakers and 160 media institutions, all participating in shaping the future of Arab media. In the presence of 3,000 of those concerned with the sector, including ministers, media decision-makers, senior writers and thinkers, newspaper editors, leaders of media institutions, and those concerned with all media specializations and within its various sectors, while this year the forum welcomes more than 200 media leaders who are guests to the forum from 16 countries from various regions. Throughout the region and the world.

The Arab Media Forum aims to present inspiring experiences, present visions about the future of media, and exchange experiences, ideas, and experiments that contribute to anticipating the future of Arab media, through a large and diverse group of workshops, discussion sessions, and events that focus on the latest media trends, in order to provide innovative solutions to keep pace. Global variables.

• “The Arab Media Forum continues its mission to advance the development process and enhance its competitiveness.”

• “Dubai will remain a meeting point for creative people…and the media will remain one of the most important sectors that Dubai surrounds with all care, attention and support.”