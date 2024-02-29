Today, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, witnessed the tenth mass wedding of employees of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Dubai Customs, which included 148 grooms from the nation.

His Highness congratulated them all and their families, stressing his keenness to support initiatives that contribute to achieving family stability, consolidating community cohesion, and supporting the quality of life of citizens in order to achieve the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

