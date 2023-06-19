His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the wise leadership attaches great importance to scientific research, as it constitutes a fundamental pillar of the development of the health care system in the emirate, and the advancement of medical education attaches similar importance due to its impact on the graduation of qualified medical personnel. Necessary to meet the needs of the sector, which is growing and developing, with the prosperity of Dubai’s position as a major destination for health care services and treatment, with its advanced infrastructure of medical facilities and equipment that are among the most modern in the world, and medical competencies with a high degree of excellence in various specialties.

His Highness also pointed out the importance of supporting and encouraging the fields of scientific research for its main role in producing knowledge and finding new, more effective methods and methods for diagnosing, treating and preventing diseases, and the need to pay attention to expanding the inclusion of academic curricula that enable students of medical sciences to deal with modern technologies and harness them in providing the best services. Diagnosis and treatment with their involvement in practical life, especially those technologies that have revolutionized this field, especially artificial intelligence techniques, big data analysis and medical robots, which helps create generations of medical cadres capable of contributing positively to consolidating the foundations of a highly efficient and reliable health system. , which enhances Dubai’s position as a major destination for hospitalization in the region.





This came during His Highness’s visit today (Monday) to the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, where he was received upon his arrival at the university’s headquarters by Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Professor Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, Executive Director of Academic Affairs at Dubai Academic Health Corporation and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, and Executive Team of Dubai Academic Health Corporation.

During the visit, His Highness the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai was briefed on the plans, programs and achievements of the university in terms of medical education and scientific research. He also listened to an explanation from Dr.

His Highness inspected some of the university’s facilities, including the Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Center for Medical Simulation, which is an accredited medical educational and training facility concerned with enhancing patient safety by offering courses based on realistic medical simulations, as the simulation center provides realistic hospital environments and a laboratory for clinical skills. The only one in the UAE fully accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, and His Highness listened to an explanation about the dental simulation laboratory within the center, in which postgraduate students in dentistry are trained in the safe clinical skills of this specialty.

Al Maktoum Medical Library

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the Al Maktoum Medical Library, and listened to an explanation about the important books and scientific references it contains for students, doctors and specialists, as the library plays an important role in supporting the academic staff, students and employees, but rather the medical community as a whole. By facilitating access to reliable sources of medical information. The library provides advanced services and resources for its members, including health care professionals and students of medical sciences. It also provides health care resources and medical education databases, and provides quiet places for study, individual and group study rooms, study halls, meeting rooms and information complex. The library includes more than: 11,000 electronic scientific journals, 3,300 basic medical references, more than 11,000 e-books, in addition to more than 30 databases and electronic resources.

Also, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed visited the design laboratory at the university, which is an advanced space that enables students to create their own content for learning. Thinking about processes and procedures, and the effective link between patients and doctors.

Organ Transplant Program

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the organ transplantation program in Dubai, which is carried out in cooperation with the National Program for Organ Transplantation, as the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences is the first academic institution in the emirate to participate in such a program, which was enabled, thanks to the fruitful cooperation between government and private institutions. He has performed 78 successful kidney transplants to date. His Highness also met a patient who underwent a kidney transplant at Mediclinic City Hospital in 2019, which is one of three accredited kidney transplant hospitals in Dubai, including Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and Dubai Hospital.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed was also briefed on the “Footprint of Rashid bin Saeed” at the Al Jalila Foundation, which is a unique campaign that uses the latest advanced technologies to express thanks and gratitude to the community of donors who support medical research programs, including individuals, companies and charitable institutions, due to the importance of the role left by these donors. And their distinguished mark in the future of medical innovation.

At the end of his tour, His Highness was briefed on the work of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Medical Research, supported by the Al Jalila Foundation, and managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, which is a fully equipped advanced facility for the use of academic staff and students. The center’s laboratories currently support cellular and molecular research, and more focus is placed on research related to cancer, obesity, diabetes, and mental disorders, through which medical students at the university begin to learn the foundations and principles of scientific research early as part of the academic curriculum, which introduces them to research methodologies And the mechanism of its design and how to implement the research project.

Various majors

The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, which was established in 2016, offers ten bachelor’s and postgraduate degrees accredited by the Ministry of Education in the UAE, through its three colleges: Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dentistry, College of Medicine, College of Nursing, and College of Midwifery. The university also offers, through the Deanship of Postgraduate Medical Studies, 33 accredited specialized programs in each of the internships, fellowships, and residencies.

The university is part of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, the first integrated academic health system in the Emirate of Dubai. The Corporation seeks to advance human health through its mission to serve the future of health by integrating care, learning and discovery. By applying its core value of “Patients First”, the Foundation is working to set a global standard for improving health outcomes for future generations. The university has produced more than 1,000 refereed scientific research, graduated more than 300 male and female graduates, and the university includes students from more than 45 nationalities. The university has a large number of clinical and academic partnerships with prestigious regional and international institutions.