His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that everyone is a partner in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. , Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, regarding Dubai’s leadership in the areas of sustainability, spreading its culture and stimulating the consolidation of its foundations, similar to its position as a unique global development model that places sustainability among its top priorities, which is evident through the initiatives, projects and innovative ideas that Dubai is implementing in various sectors. vitality.

This came during his visit, yesterday morning, to the headquarters of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Al-Mamzar area in Dubai, where he was received by the Director General of the Department, Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, and a number of leaders and advisors of the department.

During the visit, His Highness the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai inspected the various sectors of the department, including: the sectors of Islamic affairs, mosques affairs, institutional support, and charitable work, where His Highness listened to an explanation from Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, about a number of strategic initiatives and sustainable projects in the department that constitute An integrated proactive system and interrelated services that contribute to enhancing religious awareness, developing charitable work and building mosques in the Emirate of Dubai, according to the best international practices, as well as its impact on achieving the well-being of society in all its segments, so that everyone is part of the ambitious building process for the homeland, within a global model worthy of the name and reputation Dubai.

His Highness also listened to a brief explanation of the most prominent sustainable charitable projects and initiatives adopted by the department, which include more than 15 projects and initiatives, and its strategic objectives aimed at promoting a culture of innovation, sustainability and leadership in charitable and Islamic work, so that Dubai is the best in the world in this field.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on a group of these innovative models, including the project for printing the Qur’an of Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, and the project for approved and translated interpretations of the Holy Qur’an, and the number of countries in which distribution took place, reaching 95 countries. In addition to the smart program project to audit the Holy Quran.

His Highness was also briefed on the Unified Prayer Times initiative, which is Dubai’s first initiative for the standards of the global Hijri calendar industry at the level of cities in the world, the establishment of the first crescent observatory at the level of the emirate, the Ramadan Dubai initiative and Dubai readers and its stages of development, and the Rafah initiative, which is the first integrated initiative to redirect charitable funds In the emirate for the social empowerment of citizen families, the “Yak Al-Awn” project initiative, and the number of beneficiaries thereof.

His Highness also followed an explanation about the Community Solidarity Fund project, which includes a strategic charitable reserve estimated at 90 million dirhams, and the initiative of the platform to support humanitarian cases in Dubai. The latest technologies, and the mosque operations center project, which is a unique addition to the Emirate of Dubai at the regional level, in addition to the smart green mosques initiative, and the project to build the first mosque in the world with 3D printing.

His Highness, the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, praised the message of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, which aims to develop religious awareness and promote areas of charitable work in accordance with best practices, and its endeavor to create an integrated system for religious education, supported by flexible institutional performance subject to good governance. His Highness praised the department’s efforts in serving the true Islamic religion in a modern and developed manner, in line with Dubai’s position as a global city that seeks to achieve leadership in all fields.

At the end of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took a souvenir photo with the department’s team.

Drawing up general policies for Islamic affairs

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai is the entity responsible for drawing up general policies for Islamic affairs and charitable work in the emirate, regulating and supervising Sharia fatwa affairs, supervising the construction and care of mosques, licensing and supervising fundraising, charitable activities and events in the emirate, and managing zakat funds. Licensing and supervising charitable and Islamic institutions, Quranic memorization centers, the official Hajj mission of the Government of Dubai, spreading and strengthening religious awareness in society, and highlighting the tolerant nature of the true Islamic religion.

