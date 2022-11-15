Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the ninth batch of master’s students at the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government. at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The number of graduates of the ninth batch of master’s students at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government reached 93 male and female students from various local and federal government agencies. in public policies.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the young Emirati national competencies are the basis for sustainable development that the UAE is witnessing in all fields. As a national wealth capable of contributing effectively to shaping the UAE’s bright and promising future.”

His Highness added: “The UAE continues its path of excellence and leadership at the level of the region and the world, and in presenting a unique model that reflects the future vision, and systematic work based on providing all the elements and means of success and empowerment for its children to be role models and an active partner in the path of its success,” stressing His Highness that the College of Government It is a practical translation of the thought and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which is based on enhancing the flexibility and efficiency of government agencies, and ensuring the achievement of the highest levels of excellence by providing them with permanent young national leaders qualified with advanced knowledge and modern sciences.

His Highness continued, “The college is a knowledge and scientific edifice that enhances its status and role year after year by graduating leaders who bear the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and are keen to have a clear imprint that contributes to reaching a better tomorrow for humanity.”

Decision makers

The Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government contributes to the graduation of decision makers, who affirm their deep understanding and broad and comprehensive knowledge of the role and responsibility entrusted to them in leading the process of government work in Dubai and the UAE towards higher horizons of excellence, reflecting the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in strengthening the position of the UAE and consolidating its pivotal role regionally and globally.

