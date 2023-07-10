His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, thanked the work teams in Dubai Municipality, noting the provision of the Night Swimming Beaches initiative for people of determination, which “contributes to showing Dubai’s efforts to establish its position as the best city to live in in the world.” ».

His Highness said in a “post” he posted yesterday on the social networking site “Twitter”: “We thank the work teams in Dubai Municipality for the initiative of night swimming beaches, and the keenness to provide this experience for people of determination, through specialized cadres while adopting smart technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of all visitors.” ».

His Highness also described the initiative as “a new step that reflects Dubai’s efforts to consolidate its position as the best city for living in the world through qualitative initiatives and projects that make society happy.”

Last May, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the comprehensive plan for the development of public beaches in the emirate, with the aim of increasing their lengths by 400% by adding new public beaches, developing the existing ones and providing them with recreational and sports services and facilities. And a new aesthetic and investment, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

On that day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed Dubai’s keenness to provide the elements of integrated urban development that puts people at the center of it, with the aim of improving the quality of life and achieving the happiness of citizens, residents and visitors.

Dubai Municipality announced the allocation of three new beaches for night swimming in each of the beaches: Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1, with a total length of 800 meters and equipped with electronic screens to disseminate educational information that enhances the awareness of its visitors, in addition to lighting systems that provide an opportunity for residents and tourists to enjoy swimming in The beaches are available 24 hours a day, which reflects the attractiveness of Dubai, a vibrant city throughout the year.

Dubai beaches are one of the best tourist destinations in the emirate, and they are equipped with lighting devices and electronic screens that enable them to swim safely throughout the hours of the day.

The night swimming period in the beaches starts from sunset until sunrise the next day, which makes the Emirate of Dubai unique in providing this type of facilities at the regional level.

The beaches are equipped with a qualified cadre of lifeguards, equipped with all rescue and first aid requirements necessary to achieve all security and safety standards and requirements.