His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that “the citizen’s interest and comfort are top priorities for the Dubai government.”

His Highness added in a post on Twitter: Today, the Dubai government is presenting a pioneering model in community service, based on the fact that the citizen comes first.

He continued: I visited the Al Barsha Community Center of the Community Development Authority today to follow up on the progress of work and learn about its services that it provides around the clock to different age groups while adopting the latest technologies and international best practices.