His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the health sector is among the most important sectors to which the Dubai government gives great priority.

He added in a blog post on the “X” platform: During my visit to the Saudi German Hospital in Dubai, I inspected some of the new additions, which include a hospital for women and children and a hospital for orthopedics and fractures… The health sector is among the most important sectors to which the Dubai government gives great priority, and we are keen to empower the private sector. To play a pivotal role in our endeavors to improve healthcare services and employ the latest technologies to preserve the health of every citizen, resident and visitor.

