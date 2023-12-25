His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the leadership of the UAE focuses its visions and directions on developing and providing the best government services in the world, in a way that supports the country’s directions towards achieving global leadership in enhancing the quality of life of community members, and making them happy. Customers, enabling them to obtain easy, fast and simplified services, and providing technological, digital and smart tools and solutions that facilitate their access to all government services in a smooth, highly efficient manner and around the clock.

This came during a visit by His Highness to the Al Rashidiya and Al Barsha Customer Service Centres, affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, which received a six-star rating, within the evaluation cycle of the Global Star System for Classifying Government Services for the year 2023.

His Highness was received by the Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, the Head of Government Services for the Government of the UAE, Engineer Mohammed bin Taliah, the Director General of Identity and Passports, Major General Suhail Juma Al Khaili, and the Acting Director General of Support Services, Major General Caliph Balqouba Al-Himyari.

His Highness, the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the “6 Stars” plaque in the Al Rashidiya and Al Barsha centers, and during a tour of them, His Highness was briefed on the mechanism of work in the administration, the services provided to customers, and future development plans for the service system in the two centres.

During the visit, His Highness praised the efforts of the management and the two centers’ work teams, and their keenness to improve the work system, make customers happy, achieve excellence in performance, and continuously develop the level and quality of services provided, to achieve the aspirations of community members in accordance with the best international standards.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the level of services and the distinguished results achieved by the Al Rashidiya and Al Barsha customer service centers, their pioneering role in the government services system in the country, the capacity and readiness of the two centers, the quality of their services, and the excellence of their employees in providing services with quality and efficiency, praising His Highness. The efforts of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Permanent Ports Security to develop its services and achieve leadership, in a way that embodies the directives of the wise leadership, achieves the aspirations of community members, and enhances the UAE’s competitiveness in global indicators.

Smart and secure services

For his part, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili expressed his happiness with the visit of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the Al Rashidiya and Al Barsha customer service centers, stressing that this visit represents a badge of pride on the chests of the workers in the two centers in particular, and the Authority in general, for what it reflects of the The wise leadership appreciates the efforts of the work teams aimed at making community members happy and enabling them to obtain services in a smart, safe and comfortable way.

It is noteworthy that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced last November the results of the global star system for rating services for the year 2023, which included the fifth cycle of evaluating service centers, and the second cycle of evaluating call centers. The digital channels in the UAE government included 124 government service channels, distributed among service centers, websites, smart applications, and call centers affiliated with 25 ministries and federal government agencies.

Six service centers received a six-star rating, including three centers affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, namely, the Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Center, the Sharjah Traffic and Licensing Center, and the Wasit Comprehensive Police Center in Sharjah, and three centers affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, which included the Al Barsha Center and the Al Dhafra and Al Rashidiya Centre.