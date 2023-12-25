His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that “the directives of our wise leadership always focus on developing and providing the best government services in the world in a way that enhances the quality of life of community members and makes every dealer with our government institutions happy.”

His Highness added via the “X” platform: During an inspection visit, I was briefed on the work mechanism and services provided at the Rashidiya and Al Barsha centers to serve customers affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, who received a 6-star rating, within the evaluation cycle of the global star system for rating government services for the year 2023… The directives of our wise leadership always focus on developing and providing the best government services in the world in a way that enhances the quality of life of community members and makes every customer with our government institutions happy.