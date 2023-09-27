His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, confirmed that astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi provides an honorable example for ambitious Emirati and Arab youth.

His Highness said, today, through his official account in “X”: “Today witnessed the closing session of the Arab Media Forum, “From the Desert to Space,” by astronaut Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi.”

His Highness added: “Today Sultan presents an honorable example for the ambitious Emirati and Arab youth, who are confident in their abilities and creative in conveying their message.”

His Highness continued: “We thank the 3,000 media professionals who participated with us in this Arab forum, which aims to advance the media message and serve Arab societies, and I thank the work team organizing this Arab media gathering.”