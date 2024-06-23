His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, affirmed that our wise leadership is keen to support and make the initiatives and goals of Olympic work successful, and to provide an exemplary sports environment that contributes to improving the performance of athletes and the nation’s youth to achieve more achievements and raise the name of the country. The UAE stands high in global forums.

His Highness said in his account on the In improving the performance of athletes and the nation’s youth to achieve more achievements and raise the UAE’s name high in global forums… We wish success to our teams participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”