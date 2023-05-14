His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that “the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed are clear that the citizen will remain first.”

His Highness said in a post on Twitter: During a meeting with members of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, I was briefed on the results and projects of the existing committee and its future projects.

He added: Our approach in Dubai is consistent towards improving the quality of life, well-being and social stability of citizens.