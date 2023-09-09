His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, offered condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and the brotherly Moroccan people for the victims of the devastating earthquake.

His Highness said in a tweet through his official account on the “X” platform: “We extend our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and the brotherly Moroccan people for the victims of the earthquake, and we pray to God to grant all those injured a speedy recovery.”