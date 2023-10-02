Today, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty willing, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Al Habtoor, during his Highness’s visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, hoping that the Almighty God will cover him with His vast mercy and forgiveness, dwell him in spacious gardens, and inspire his family with patience and solace.