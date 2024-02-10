Today (Saturday), His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of Maryam Ahmed Al Shamsi, niece of His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Abdullah Saeed Al Mansouri, Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, and Nasser Saeed Al Mansouri, during His Highness's visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and relatives of the deceased, wishing the Lord, Almighty, to cover her with His vast mercy and forgiveness, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family with beautiful patience and solace.