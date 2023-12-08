His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, this evening, offered his condolences on the death of the sister of His Excellency Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, during His Highness’s visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to cover her with His vast mercy and forgiveness, dwell her in spacious gardens, and inspire her family with patience and solace.

