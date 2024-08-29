His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today offered his condolences on the death of Moza bint Obaid bin Rashid Al Marri, mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Thani bin Juma Al Maktoum and Sheikh Saeed bin Thani bin Juma Al Maktoum.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Dubai, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her and to inspire her family with patience and solace.

