His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today (Monday) offered his condolences on the death of the late Mohammed bin Saeed Al Tayer, during his visit to the mourning tent in Umm Suqeim area in Dubai..

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere condolences to the family and children of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon him and to grant him a place in Paradise, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace. His Highness was accompanied in offering condolences by His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated..