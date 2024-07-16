His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman Sultan Al Olama, one of Dubai’s most prominent scholars, during his visit today (Tuesday) to the mourning tent at Al Khawaneej Council in Dubai..
His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace..
Today, we offered our condolences on the passing of the late, by God’s will, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Abdul Rahman Sultan Al Ulama, one of Dubai’s distinguished scholars, during a visit to the mourning tent in Al Khawaneej Council in Dubai…
My sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and the students who studied under him and benefited from his knowledge… pic.twitter.com/3FEqeUaBnQ
— Ahmed bin Mohammed (@AhmedMohammed) July 16, 2024
