His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman Sultan Al Olama, one of Dubai’s most distinguished scholars, during his visit yesterday to the mourning tent at Al Khawaneej Council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.