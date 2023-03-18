His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, offered today (Saturday) the duty of condolence on the death of the late, God willing, Abdullah Ahmed Khalfan Faraj Al Muhairbi, during his visit to the condolence council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and his relatives, praying to the Almighty God to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on him, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with beautiful patience and solace.