His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “November 30 of every year represents a cherished national memory.”

His Highness added through his official account on the “X” platform: “The nation’s martyrs embodied the highest meanings of love for the nation, sacrifice for it, and answering the call of duty in every place and time… May God have mercy on the martyrs of the Emirates and perpetuate security, safety, pride and prosperity in our country.”