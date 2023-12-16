His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, expressed his sincere condolences to the Kuwaiti people and the Arab and Islamic nation, on the death of the late, God Almighty willing, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “My sincere condolences to our people in Kuwait and the rest of the Arab and Islamic nation on the death of the late, God Almighty willing, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God have mercy on him, and may he rest in peace, and grant his family, relatives, and the people of Kuwait patience and solace.” .