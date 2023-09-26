His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, met yesterday with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al Budawi, at the headquarters of the Arab Media Forum in Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

During the meeting, the efforts of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council were reviewed in advancing the process of joint action among the six member states of the Council, in light of the consensus of visions on the importance of strengthening cooperation in various fields, especially on the economic level, based on the strong economic components that the region enjoys that have made it Together, they constitute the eighth strongest economy in the world.

His Highness appreciated the efforts of the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council in affirming the Council’s role as an umbrella for efforts aimed at strengthening Gulf-Gulf cooperation, as well as opening new paths for Gulf cooperation with the world, affirming the leading position of the countries of the region and their influential position on the global arena.

The meeting also touched on the role of the media in supporting the great ambitions of the GCC countries and the contributions expected from it during the next phase in shedding light on the huge achievements witnessed by the Gulf region that have established the prestigious status of its countries, as well as the expected role of the media in shedding light on major events. Hosted and organized by the countries of the region, most notably the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to be hosted by the UAE in Dubai in a few weeks, and other major events witnessed by the countries of the region in various fields.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met yesterday, at the headquarters of the Arab Media Forum, the Minister of Information of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, and the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Karam Jabr, and participants in the forum’s work during a session. A ministerial ministry allocated them to the event to review the future of media work from a governmental perspective.

The meeting discussed ways of cooperation in the media field in order to enhance the ability of the Arab media to explore opportunities, address challenges, and support ambitious development aspirations towards the future of sustainable development in the region, so that the media, both governmental and private, supports the development efforts witnessed by the region in various fields.