His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, met today (Wednesday) His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority in the sisterly State of Qatar, on the sidelines of the closing day of the conference. and the International Free Zones Exhibition, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

During the meeting, they reviewed the economic cooperation relations between the two sides, ways to develop them, and the vital role played by free zones as one of the main pillars of the global economic movement, especially through the opportunities and advantages they provide to companies and projects in various disciplines, and the space that these zones provide for growth and prosperity for activities. Economic, commercial, technological, industrial and other vital sectors that serve the overall goals of comprehensive and sustainable development.

The discussion also touched on the most important goals addressed by the World Conference on Free Zones, with the participation of a group of free zone officials, experts, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world, especially how to overcome the challenges in global trade during the past few years, and ways to maintain the vitality of free zones through strategies that ensure its growth and prosperity.





The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, CEO of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), President of the World Free Zones Organization, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism and Director General of the Central Authority. Dubai World Trade Center, and His Excellency Malik Sultan Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and CEO of the TECOM Group.