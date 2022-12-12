His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, stressed the importance of the role of government communication in supporting the ambitious development goals in Dubai and the UAE and its impact on delivering clear messages about the great achievements made in various fields, and the necessitated response and societal and institutional participation within A harmonious context that contributes to achieving the goals of the future vision of our wise leadership, which aims to ensure all the necessary data to reach our national achievements to the highest levels of excellence and to lead global competitiveness indicators in various fields.

This came during his meeting with the first 100 graduates of the Government Communication Training Program in Dubai (DXB500), which was launched by the Dubai Media Council last September, and implemented by the Dubai Government Media Office in cooperation with a number of international media agencies and institutions, on the occasion of the conclusion of the first session of the program, which It took place over two full months, and focused on introducing international best practices and the most effective ways to employ modern tools and technologies in the fields of editing and social communication as two main components of strategic communication.

His Highness, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed the Council’s keenness to achieve every added value that supports the entire media system at the emirate level, including the field of government media and strategic communication, within a comprehensive view in which the components of this system are integrated in building a comprehensive picture of what is being implemented on the land of Dubai in terms of achievements and what His Highness called on the trainees from the media and government communication departments in a number of Dubai government departments, bodies and institutions, to continue honing their skills by looking at the latest and most effective practices in their field of specialization, pointing to their great responsibility in conveying the message of Dubai and the UAE to the world in an image clear.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the tasks of the government communication specialist, and His Highness said: “The communication employee in Dubai is an ambassador for his country… and he must master creative methods in conveying its success stories and achievements clearly to the world… in a manner that keeps pace with its status and supports its aspirations to lead the future,” stressing that this is Responsibility requires constant access to the details of the most important and prominent achievements of Dubai in various fields, in order to ensure the integration of the elements of excellence for everyone working in the field of strategic communication.

For her part, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, said: “The communication sector is one of the most dynamic and rapidly developing sectors in light of technical developments that quickly add new tools and standards every day, which calls for continued Providing the cadres working in this field with specialized types of training that enable them to be constantly aware of these developments and help them to improve their professional performance to activate the role of government communication as a key element in supporting the strategic objectives of the concerned party .. Clear content is the basis for effective strategic communication .. and the ability to communicate it to the target audience successfully One of the most important requirements of modern work environments.

The first session of the program included the training of 100 employees from the media and government communication departments of government and semi-governmental departments, agencies, and institutions in Dubai. To master the content creation and promotion process including copywriting, shooting, editing, publishing, and developing communication strategies.

The training within the (DXB500) program focused on providing participants with the professional skills necessary to reach the highest levels of efficiency in employing social media platforms and means to serve the objectives of strategic government communication, including the platforms: “YouTube”, “Tik Tok”, “Instagram” and “Reels”. The training was conducted on two axes, one theoretical and the other practical.

Alia Al Theeb, Director of the Strategic Media Affairs Department at the Government of Dubai Media Office, explained that the training program aims in its entirety to train 500 male and female employees working in the field of government communication in the Emirate of Dubai, and focuses mainly on enabling the trainees to master the optimal use of social media platforms, which Today, it has become one of the most important communication tools, due to its ability to spread rapidly and widely, and to prepare appropriate content that enjoys success features that ensure its effective distribution, with the office’s keenness to cooperate with the most prominent institutions working in this field to benefit from their expertise, experience and the content they provide. A professional who serves the objectives of the program.

In addition, the trainees from the employees of the media and communication departments in the departments, institutions and bodies of the Dubai government, who were included in the program in its first session, expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council for his interest and encouragement for them to excel in their field of work, stressing their keenness to inspire the spirit of excellence that is unique Dubai is among the cities of the future, and each one is highlighted in its location. They also expressed their deep appreciation for the efforts of the Dubai Government Media Office team and the exemplary atmosphere it provided for the success of the training program and achieving its goals.

