His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, announced today the launch of the Dubai Destinations Initiative, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the attractiveness of the Emirates and his directives to make Dubai The best city to live in the world.

The Dubai Government Media Office stated, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the Dubai Destinations initiative is organized in cooperation with a large group of government and semi-governmental departments, bodies, institutions and the private sector in Dubai, and with the participation of the creative community in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said the Dubai Destinations initiative comes to promote all Dubai’s tourist events and areas to contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position as a major tourism center in the region through innovative content provided by various participating parties.

From her side, Mona Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, Mona Al Marri, said that Dubai Destinations is a creative initiative that comes within the framework of the integration of efforts in promoting the UAE as a distinguished tourist destination, and the initiative highlights Dubai’s personality, unique identity and position as the best place to live in the scientist.

The Dubai Destinations Initiative was launched at the headquarters of the Dubai Government Media Office and in the presence of the leaders of the entities participating in its implementation, members of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of creators participating in supporting the initiative’s goals through their production of distinguished content, as well as representatives of the media.

The partner entities in Dubai Destinations include: the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Holding, the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Government Media Office, and semi-governmental and private institutions, with the participation of a large number of Members of the creative community in Dubai.



