Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, inaugurated the activities of the fourth edition of the Transport Conference and Exhibition of the International Federation of Public Transport for the Sharq Region The Middle East and North Africa, which is organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, in partnership and cooperation with the Belgium-based International Federation of Public Transport, over three days, at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the attendance of more than 1,000 participants, and 73 speakers, experts and academics in the public transport sector from 19 countries The conference will be accompanied by an exhibition in which 40 institutions from 17 countries will participate.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai World Trade Center, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Khalid Al-Hogail, President of the International Federation of Public Transport, who presented a mural of transport projects in the Sharq region. The Middle East and North Africa, the most important of which are the Dubai Metro 2020 route, the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, the outsourcing of bus operations and maintenance in Dubai, the Bahrain Metro project, the Riyadh Metro, the bus service in Saudi Arabia, the rapid transit bus project in Jordan, the monorail, metro and railway projects High Speed ​​​​in Egypt, the Rapid Transit Project in Morocco, and the mural included the Art in Public Transport Initiative.

The conference agenda includes 13 sessions, including five main sessions, highlighting mobility in the post-Covid-19 pandemic, the role of leaders responsible for the mobility sector in the Middle East and North Africa region in determining the future of the sector in the region, and managing smart mobility. The cities of tomorrow, and the role of women leaders in the public transport sector, while the simultaneous sessions discuss the smart transport service, environmentally friendly electric buses, artificial intelligence and big data, first and last mile trips, sustainability and public transportation services after the pandemic, and technological possibilities.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the winners of the fourth session of the “Transportation Hackathon” for university and college students, and the “Scotty” project won first place, a smart application that makes mobility using electric scooters a safer, faster and more sustainable process. The ScootAssist app monitors scooter speed and user behavior, in addition to a virtual map of the safe route for scooter driving on the virtual reality “metaverse”.

Second place went to the “Salem” project, a health and safety monitoring application designed for the safety of individuals working in the field of order delivery, and uses phone sensors, GPS, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to ensure adherence to safe driving behavior.

As for the third place winner, it is the “steady” application, and the application guarantees the ease of movement of people of determination in public transportation, as the application senses their places of movement and sends automatic text messages to workers in public transport stations, with the aim of notifying them of the presence of people of determination, to ensure their safe movement within the station and at transports.

His Highness also honored the main sponsors of the International Public Transport Association’s Middle East and North Africa Transport Conference and Exhibition, namely: the Public Transport Authority in Saudi Arabia, Keulis Group (the operator of the Dubai metro and tram), and FAMCO, a subsidiary of the Al-Futtaim Group, as strategic sponsors, in addition to the main sponsors: R Corporation Which. T. with me. The French development “RATP Dev”, the Chinese National Construction Company, Hyundai Juma Al Majid and the Turkish “Gonal” Construction, along with Etihad Rail and Alstom are the gold sponsors, Visa and Wagner Peru are the silver sponsors.

Transportation Industry Exhibition

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, accompanied by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, inaugurated the exhibition accompanying the conference, in which 40 institutions from 17 countries participated, in which they presented the latest developments in the transport and communications industry His Highness stopped at a number of the pavilions of the international, Arab and local authorities participating in the exhibition and was briefed during the tour about the ideas and solutions contained in the exhibition that contribute to the development of the mobility sector by ensuring higher levels of comfort and safety for users of various means of transport, and the most prominent projects and initiatives presented by the exhibitors to improve the capabilities of the sector.



