Dubai (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, inaugurated the activities of the fourth edition of the Transport Conference and Exhibition of the International Federation of Public Transport for the Sharq Region The Middle East and North Africa, organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, in partnership and cooperation with the International Federation of Public Transport, based in Belgium, over three days, at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the attendance of more than 1,000 participants, and 73 speakers, experts and academics in the public transport sector from 19 countries, And a number of directors of government agencies and departments, and the conference is accompanied by an exhibition in which 40 institutions from 17 countries will participate.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai World Trade Center, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was received by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Engineer Khalid Al Hogail, President of the World Federation of Public Transport, who displayed a mural on transport projects. In the Middle East and North Africa region, the most important of which are the Dubai Metro Route 2020, the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, the outsourcing of bus operations and maintenance in Dubai, the Bahrain Metro project, the Riyadh Metro, the bus service in Saudi Arabia, the rapid transit bus project in Jordan, and the monorail projects. The metro and high-speed railways in Egypt, the rapid transit project in Morocco, and the mural also included the Art in Public Transportation initiative.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the winners of the fourth session of the “Transport Hackathon” for university and college students.