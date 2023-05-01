His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that Dubai, thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has become a major center for investment. And a starting point for all economic activities that are established and launched by regional and international companies, noting Dubai’s keenness to play a pivotal role in advancing the global economy forward in its various sectors, including the tourism sector, in which it has achieved qualitative superiority over decades of hard work that has resulted in a strong infrastructure and service sector. He redefined the concepts of hospitality with high levels of quality, which the private sector, which constitutes a major partner for Dubai in its various projects and development plans, participated in achieving.

This came during His Highness inaugurating the activities of the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition, which is being hosted by Dubai from today (Monday) until Thursday, May 4, with the participation of more than 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from more than 150 countries. The year was held under the slogan “Working towards achieving net zero emissions”, a remarkable increase in the number of participating entities by 27% compared to last year’s edition, while the event is expected to attract about 34,000 visitors over its four days.

His Highness the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai welcomed the international and regional companies participating in the first event in the region in the field of travel, tourism and hospitality, stressing that the exponential increase in the number of participants and visitors reflects the world’s confidence in Dubai, and its growing role in stimulating the global travel and tourism movement based on its leading position on World tourism map.

His Highness noted the strong growth rates of Dubai’s economy in various sectors, especially the travel and tourism sector, which is evidence of moving forward at a steady pace to be one of the 3 best economic cities in the world, according to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as a roadmap for the future of economic development in the emirate over the next ten years.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during his tour of the Arabian Travel Market, stopped at a number of exhibitors’ pavilions, where he listened to an explanation about the most prominent features of this session and what it provides as an ideal platform through which participants can form new links, exchange knowledge and display innovations with Possibility of accelerating the global travel industry’s journey towards decarbonisation.

Regional and international posts

His Highness visited during the tour, during which he was accompanied by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the Department. The General Authority of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai hosted a number of pavilions of foreign and Arab countries along with the participating international companies, which included: The Italian pavilion organized by the Italian Agency for Tourism and witnessing the participation of six tourism companies to discuss opportunities for cooperation with their counterparts in the region. His Highness also stopped at the Saudi pavilion, in which it participates. During the event, a number of tourism companies attended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the “Saudi Cruise” company owned by the Public Investment Fund in the Kingdom. The tour also included a visit to the Moroccan pavilion, where His Highness learned from those in charge of the pavilion about the tourism activities offered by government and private agencies to promote tourism in the Kingdom of Morocco. His Highness’s tour also included a visit to the “Hilton” platform, which was designed according to the highest standards of sustainability, in line with the slogan of the current session of the exhibition to reduce the environmental footprint.

In addition, His Highness visited a number of pavilions of local departments, including: the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Hatta platform, the “Fly Dubai” company, and the Abu Dhabi pavilion participating in the exhibition, in addition to the Etihad Airways platform. Sharjah Pavilion, Jumeirah Group, Emirates Airlines and Dubai Police, where His Highness was introduced to the components, initiatives and offers offered by the various participating destinations and partners.

First day

The first day of the event includes a number of panel discussions that will be held on the global stage of the Arabian Travel Market, the TravelTech Theater and the Sustainability Center, including: a ministerial panel discussion entitled “How should the travel sector address the climate crisis”, and another entitled “Technology: An Enabler”. Sustainable Travel”, the session “Sustainability in the Travel Industry”, and the session “Enhancing Customer Experience through Artificial Intelligence”.

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance will also address the importance of protecting the sites, livelihoods and communities in which the hotels are located as part of a session titled: “Achieving Net Positive Hospitality,” an interview with the CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance.

It is noteworthy that the Arabian Travel Market 2023 is being held in partnership with the Dubai World Trade Center and its strategic partners, Dubai Tourism as the destination partner, Emirates Airlines as the official airline partner, IHG Hotels and Resorts as the official hotel partner, and Al Rais Travels as the official partner of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center.