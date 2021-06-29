His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, inaugurated today the Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition “AEEDC Dubai”, the largest dental event in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia region. With the participation of more than 3,000 companies and 4,000 international brands, from 155 countries around the world.

His Highness was accompanied by Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Nasser Khalifa Al Budoor, Director of the Dubai Medical District, and Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani CEO of AEEDC Dubai and the International Scientific Dental Association and Chairman of Index Holdings.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the exhibition pavilions and briefed His Highness on the latest technologies and products developed by international and emerging companies in this field.

His Highness also visited a photo exhibition of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, under the title “We will not forget you”, in recognition of his efforts and sponsorship of the exhibition throughout the previous sessions. His Highness also visited the pavilion of Hamdan bin Mohammed College of Dentistry, the pavilion of the Saudi Dental Association, and the Ministry of Dentistry. The Impossible, the Dubai Dental Hospital wing, in addition to the Italian wing, the SAESHIN and Dentsply Sirona wing.

This year, AEEDC Dubai celebrates its silver jubilee and the achievements of the dental community, which the exhibition has contributed greatly and effectively to its success over the years. On this occasion, the organizing committee of the AEEDC Dubai 2021 conference and exhibition chose Saudi Arabia as the guest of honor for this important medical event, in recognition of the efforts of AEEDC Dubai The Kingdom is in the field of dentistry and its research, and the twenty-fifth edition of the exhibition will continue until the first of next July at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al-Madani, CEO of AEEDC Dubai and the International Scientific Dental Consortium and President of Index Holding, stressed that, over the past 25 years, AEEDC Dubai has made a positive impact on the regional and global dental community, and provided the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the field of dentistry. Scientific developments and the employment of modern technologies in this field, as the volume of business deals concluded over the course of the exhibition’s sessions amounted to more than 126 billion dirhams, and gathered more than 2,372 of the most important speakers in the world, and more than 326 specialized workshops were organized, and more than 584,449 visitors participated in it. and 38,128 regional and international companies.

He said, “With the UAE economy continuing to grow as one of the most competitive and diversified economies in the region, AEEDC Dubai strives to promote continuous education, digital transformation and development in the field of dentistry, as the exhibition over the past 25 years has been a profitable source for many companies operating in the tourism sector. And hospitality, which is one of the fastest growing fields in the travel sector, as AEEDC Dubai has achieved more than 1.5 billion dirhams for airlines, more than 2.8 billion dirhams for the hotel sector, more than 200 million dirhams for the transportation sector, and more than 200 million dirhams in the field of food and beverages. And more than 100 million dirhams as a commercial contribution in shopping and purchases, and 150 million dirhams for the tourism sector, with total revenues of 5 billion dirhams for the benefit of the national economy of the United Arab Emirates.”

For his part, Dr. Nasser Al-Malik, Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the AEEDC Dubai Conference, said, “The scientific program of this year’s conference has been carefully prepared to address the main topics, highlight the latest developments in the field of oral health during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as provide a platform for specialists to discuss the latest results. and developments in all aspects of oral health care for 2021 around the world, from surgery to restoration to dental health and preservation.”

He added, “This year, AEEDC Dubai is expected to receive more than 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries, participating in an ambitious scientific program that includes 173 scientific sessions, 6 workshops presented by 75 prominent speakers in this field, and more than 160 presentations, in addition to Explore the latest technologies and innovations in the field of dentistry that will be displayed at the exhibition with the participation of more than 4,000 international brands presented by more than 3,000 companies. In addition, the exhibition includes 18 pavilions, the largest of which are the USA, Italy, Germany and South Korea.”

It is worth mentioning that AEEDC Dubai conference and exhibition is organized annually by INDEX Organization for Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding and a recognized provider of the continuing education program of the American Dental Association. This annual event is held in a strategic partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and in scientific partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention The community, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and the Dubai Business Events Office are the event’s tourism destination partner.

AEEDC Dubai is also supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the World Scientific Dental Association, the Arab Dental Federation, the Executive Office of the Council of Health Ministers for the Gulf Cooperation Council States, the Health Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council States, the Gulf Committee for Oral and Dental Health, Riyadh Al-Alam University, and the Arab Academy Continuing Dental Education, the Saudi Dental and Orthodontic Society, the Saudi Prosthodontic Society, the International Society for Dental Research, the Great New York Dental Forum, and the Manitoba Dental Association, a partner event of the World Dental Federation.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

