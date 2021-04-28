His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, honored the winners of the Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work at the end of its eighth session, during a ceremony held on this occasion yesterday, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, The Crown Prince of Dubai, at the headquarters of the Etihad Museum in Dubai, confirms the fundamentals of humanitarian work in the UAE, reinforces the participatory efforts in society, and establishes the principle of appreciating every effort that highlights the national and human values ​​in the Emirati and Arab society and celebrates all who are above them.

His Highness honored the golden fingerprint of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, in appreciation of his great efforts and influential contributions in managing the crisis of the “Covid-19” pandemic and leading the task forces assigned to deal with the epidemic in accordance with international best practices, and by solutions. Innovative innovations that strengthened the emirate’s ability to besiege the emerging Coronavirus and limit its spread, by directing the efforts of the various work teams, and in appreciation of His Highness’s contribution to consolidating the concepts of community participation between various sectors, highlighting the value of volunteer work and the effectiveness of community participation in crisis management.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honored Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, President of the Duty Volunteer Association, with the award of the “Human Footprint”, in appreciation of his efforts in launching many community and humanitarian initiatives and organizing a series of awareness lectures in various fields of Through the volunteer duty team, as well as his continuous support for public benefit societies, believing in the necessity of solidarity, solidarity and institutional integration as an important pillar of the development of society.

The honors included the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, for the Cultural Footprint Award, and the Minister of State for Advanced Technology Sarah Bint Youssef Al Amiri for the «Science Fingerprint» award, in addition to Abu Dhabi Police for the «Security Fingerprint» award, and the Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al-Nuaimi with the “Thought Footprint” award, the Emirati writer and journalist Ali Obaid Al Hamli with the “Pen Fingerprint” award, Ms. Zahra Hamad Ibrahim with the “Teacher’s Footprint”, and the Nakheel Real Estate Company with the “Sports Footprint” award, and the Abu Al-Enein Foundation for Social and Charitable Activity from Egypt with the award. “Basma Khair”, and businessman Ashraf Syed Ahmed Cardinal from Sudan with the “Fingerprint of Hope” award, while the “Fingerprint of a Nation” award went to the volunteers of the initiative “Your City Calls You … Volunteer a Day for Dubai”, and “Fingerprint Society” goes to the “Foundation Traham Charity ».

The Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work was allocated its exceptional imprint, which is awarded every year to a group or individual in line with the same year, to the “Hope Probe” team under the slogan “A milestone in the achievement of the United Arab Emirates”, where the team had a clear imprint in achieving success and leadership for the state. And the Arab world, in the field of space exploration, is confirmation from the award that work for the future is the main pillar of any effort and any achievement in the UAE.

The Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, said that the Watani Al Emarat Award continues its role in promoting voluntary and humanitarian work, inspired by the leadership vision that has made humanitarian and volunteer work a solid and sustainable approach, and an institutional effort supported by laws, legislation and mechanisms that make it a path of sustainable development. .

He pointed out that this session was an exceptional session in an exceptional year, which is the year of fifty, which constitutes a historical turning point in the path of the State of the Union towards the future, coinciding with an exceptional circumstance represented in the crisis of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the UAE is at the forefront of countries that have surpassed the worst in its repercussions. Negativity with a vision that foresees future opportunities

The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Media Zone Authority – Abu Dhabi and twofour54, in addition to a member of several boards of directors, was honored with the Cultural Footprint Award for her active role in launching cultural platforms that embody the UAE’s role in preserving culture. And Islamic arts, as well as strategies that support creative industries and national projects, such as the project to develop architectural knowledge in the Emirates and the Emirati National Cultural Encyclopedia project. The imprint of a flag award went to the Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, Chairman of the Council of Emirates Scientists and Chairman of the Council of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Academy for the Future Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, and she is also the deputy director and leader of the scientific team of the UAE project to explore Mars, The greatness of its contributions to enhancing scientific and technological knowledge, accelerating the transformation towards a knowledge economy, increasing the competitiveness of local industries, as well as its role in the field of scientific and strategic research. Abu Dhabi Police won a security imprint award for the “Abu Dhabi Police Model of Tolerance” initiative with its various axes and foundations that include all societal sectors, as a commitment to our government’s directives towards consolidating the UAE’s position as the global capital of tolerance and confirming the impact of this noble value, as it is a sustainable institutional work to deepen the values ​​of tolerance and dialogue and accept The other and openness to different cultures, especially among new generations, in a way that reflects positively on society in general, as it achieves the security and stability of society and the cohesion of its members with different nationalities and sects.

As for the imprint of thought, it was given to the Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, who is unique in his specialized lectures in many Arab countries, and his participation in many seminars locally and in the Arab world, citing his various publications, including «Iranian political thought: its roots – its tributaries – His Impact, “And the Iranian Presidential Elections: Effects and Results … 2013 as a Model”, and his collection of stories “Seven Minutes Separately”, and his novel entitled “Today”.

The imprint of a pen award was awarded to the Emirati writer and journalist Ali Obaid Al Hameli, the owner of the distinguished literary pen, whether in the story, article or poetry, to have his own mark in the field of journalistic work in writing, establishment, management, or in the field of visual media, anchor and presenter of programs on Dubai TV.

The community imprint award went to the Tarahim Charitable Foundation, which aims to help the needy financially, in kind and logistically from all segments of society, and to deliver aid to those who deserve it without hardship, through the social research department and volunteers in the foundation.

The “teacher’s fingerprint” was granted to Professor Zahra Hamad Ibrahim, who climbed the career ladder until she held the position of Director of the Domain of Dubai Schools, through which she and other positions she held many of the contributions that qualified her to obtain many awards in the field of educational excellence, In addition to its various contributions and initiatives, and its participation in many ministerial teams and committees, and in many humanitarian volunteer work.

The Sports Footprint Award went to Nakheel Properties, which promoted a balanced lifestyle for the community, by providing modern sports facilities and hosting many local and international sporting events throughout the year, as well as supporting many sporting events and events.

A nation’s footprint

“A homeland imprint” was given to the volunteers of “Your City Calls You… Volunteer One Day for Dubai”, namely: Taha Ahmed Muhammad Al-Hamri, Alia Ali Saleh Al-Ameri, Fatima Ahmed Al-Falasi, and Salim Shah, in appreciation of their role in achieving the goals of the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, through the implementation of the Dubai Day, in his belief in the role of volunteer and participatory work in societies, and to consolidate the impact of an effective response in building a culture of safety and ability to face risks.

Imprint is good

“Basma Khair” was the share of the Egyptian “Abu Al-Enein Foundation for Social and Charitable Activity”, which aims to develop society through the implementation of social, health, educational and cultural projects in all governorates of Egypt, for its active role in the field of humanitarian work, especially in its support for efforts to combat “Covid- 19 »Through charitable and humanitarian community initiatives and projects, through various mechanisms that contribute to serving people and helping them overcome various challenges.

Imprint of hope

The “imprint of hope” award went to the Sudanese businessman Ashraf Sayed Ahmed the Cardinal, who went beyond the usual limits of giving throughout his exceptional career and professional life, contributing to community development through his various contributions and his firm imprints in achieving social solidarity and supporting charitable and humanitarian work, with his humanitarian projects, on the other hand. The level of health, education and culture, which had a great impact on community cohesion in brotherly Sudan.

– “The Human Footprint” to Khalifa bin Muhammad bin Khalid Al Nahyan, in gratitude for the impact of his community and charitable initiatives.

– “The imprint of culture” goes to Noura Al Kaabi, and “The imprint of knowledge” goes to Sara Al Amiri.

The “Hope Probe Team” was honored in the exceptional category of the Watani Al Emarat Award for Humanitarian Action this year.

– Abu Dhabi Police honored with a “security fingerprint” award for its initiative to consolidate the concepts of coexistence and tolerance.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

