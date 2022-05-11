Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, honored the institutions, companies and individuals who won the 12th cycle of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport 2021, one of the initiatives The Roads and Transport Authority to motivate the public and private sectors to contribute to adopting sustainable solutions, to reduce traffic congestion, preserve the environment, and raise levels of transportation safety.

During the ceremony, His Highness and the attendees watched a film about the award, highlighting its efforts to promote the preservation of the environment and natural resources, through the rationalization and optimal use of energy, and the application of the principles of sustainable development, as it shapes the future of man and his healthy environment, with the consolidation of the concept of mass transportation to reduce the footprint. carbonaceous.

The Director of Speck & Associates, a design and urban consultancy company, Jeff Speck, a city planner and architectural designer, reviewed the specifications of the pedestrian city, which include essential elements to achieve a pedestrian-friendly environment, including the mixture of land uses, to make residential neighborhoods integrated services, and the allocation of parking for vehicles, in addition to Elements of enhancing the public transport service, and providing safe and comfortable private paths for pedestrians.

Speck pointed to the need to encourage walking as one of the sustainable mobility options, and to re-plan and design cities in line with the modern trend of sustainable cities, pointing to some pioneering models in encouraging residents to walk, including what New York City witnessed from converting some bridges into longitudinal parks designated for pedestrians.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, honored the winners in the various award categories.

The total number of participants reached 140, divided into five main categories and seven special categories. The Ajman Transport Authority won the first place in the mobility management category, for a bus service on demand, and the “Tramawy Rabat-Salé” company came in second place. And that was for the tram system in the city of Rabat, and the Greater Amman Municipality won joint third place for the Amman Bus service, and DP World, for the real-time system on the site.

In the mobility safety category, Dubai Municipality won first place for the project to sustain the security and safety of mobility for the municipal vehicle fleet, and the Education Transport Development Company in Saudi Arabia came in second place for the initiative to enhance security and safety in the educational transportation process, and the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi won Third place, for the initiative to reduce the number of accidents resulting from leaving a sufficient safety distance during the traffic of vehicles.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honored DP World, which won first place in the category of environmental preservation, for the initiative to convert fuel-powered trucks into battery-powered trucks, and Etihad Rail won second place for the environmental sustainability initiative in The project, and the third place went to the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), for the Future Stations initiative for gas stations.

In the category of initiatives related to people of determination, KGL Passenger Transport Services Company won first place for the initiative to facilitate free transportation for people of determination, the elderly, and children under the age of ten, as an added value, and the facilities provided on buses for people of determination. Mwasalat Misr won The second place, for material facilities for people of determination in buses, and the Public Prosecution in Dubai, came in third place for the initiative to provide all the requirements of people of determination, in buildings and means of transportation, and in the category of the leading city in the field of sustainable transportation, the Greater Amman Municipality, won first place, It presented a model document explaining the different elements to make it a world leader in sustainable transport.

His Highness honored the winners in the Special Awards category, where Maitha Al Muhairi, Yara Tilawi and Sarah Noman from the University of Sharjah won the Best Student Project/Research Award, for distinguished research in the field of transport sustainability, which provided realistic scientific solutions to reduce the environmental impact of maritime transport. In Dubai, and in second place, Shamma Ali Al-Suwaidi and Fatima Butti Al-Suwaidi, from the University of Sharjah, for research on energy saving for street lighting from the movement of vehicles, and third: Muhammad Al-Kathiri, Abdullah Al-Yasi and Abdullah Al-Kaabi, from the Sharjah Institute of Science and Technology And for a research to facilitate parking vehicles for people of determination, and in the category of the best academic research project, Khalid Hamad and Lubna Obaid, from the University of Sharjah, won first place, and Sishan Hamid from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Fujairah came in second, and Juliette Martinez came in third. from Middlesex University, Dubai.

The ceremony included honoring the winners in the category of the best partner in the field of sustainability, which was won by the Etihad Railways, and the award for the best contractor in the field of sustainability was awarded by Acciona, for its role within the coalition implementing the Route 2020 project for the Dubai Metro, while the award for the best consultant in the field of Safety and Sustainability, to Parsons Systra.

The media, Manal Ibrahim Mohammed, from the Security Media Department at the Dubai Police General Command, won the award for the best journalist, for her role in transferring knowledge and promoting ideas and strategies in implementing traffic safety principles, and introducing the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport.

His Highness also honored the members of the award jury, headed by Dr. Hamdan Al Shaer, and the sponsoring institutions and companies for the 12th session of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport.

stimulating innovation

Mattar Al Tayer stressed the success of the Dubai Sustainable Transport Award, during its previous sessions, in spreading and consolidating awareness among individuals and institutions, urging them to devise practical solutions to enrich the sustainable transport system and spread it within society, increase the productivity of individuals, and preserve natural and environmental resources for future generations.

He said that the award witnessed a continuous development in the work mechanism, in line with the tremendous development in the authority’s projects and initiatives, as well as the expansion of participation in the award, to provide an opportunity for the largest number of governmental and semi-governmental bodies and institutions and private sector companies, to contribute to the development of sustainable transport in the UAE, along with Along with the efforts made by the Authority in this field.



