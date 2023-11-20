His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, affirmed that the UAE continues to develop the Olympic movement and push it forward, in accordance with the visions and directives of the wise leadership by providing an exemplary environment for its prosperity and nurturing national sports talents, while consolidating the status of The UAE is on the global sports map, and enhancing its active presence on the podiums in major international forums is a strategic goal that efforts are being made to achieve.

This came while His Highness attended the ceremony organized by the National Olympic Committee today at the Emirates Towers in Dubai, to honor the UAE’s champion athletes who won 31 medals in the Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, which were recently concluded in Hangzhou, China.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The honorable achievements achieved by UAE athletes in continental and international competitions are a qualitative addition to the cultural and developmental achievement of the UAE. The distinguished numbers achieved by our heroes in the Asian Games will remain firmly established in the minds of the Emirati community and appreciated.” After they presented a success story whose title is determination and whose ink is the insistence on excellence to ascend to the podiums in international forums.”

His Highness continued: “The achievements of our heroes of determination in the Fourth Asian Paralympic Games enhanced the sports scene and the general level of the sports movement in the UAE by winning 11 medals, which confirms that will and giving are two characteristics inherent to the people of the nation, regardless of the size of the competition.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his pride in the successes of the Emirati athletes who won the Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, due to the important gains they achieved for UAE sports, most notably the sustainability of achievements, which is considered the true legacy and the ultimate goal of every international participation.

His Highness addressed the UAE champions, saying: “With your determination, efforts, and determination to raise the nation’s flag high, we achieved the country’s best participation in the Asian Games since 1978, and first place in the Arab world and fourteenth in the general ranking table for countries participating in the Fourth Asian Paralympic Games… We continue to achieve Reaching higher levels of excellence and winning new titles in the upcoming tournaments, God willing.”

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice-Presidents of the National Olympic Committee, and His Excellency Fares Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Committee.

His Highness the President of the National Olympic Committee honored the former members of the Executive Office of the National Olympic Committee, in appreciation of their distinguished contributions to advancing the process of the National Olympic Movement, and their keenness to present ambitious proposals and ideas during their time in the committee. He praised His Highness for the contribution they, and all the members, made in the past Olympic periods, which constitutes a strong foundation and a comprehensive reference for various aspects of Olympic work.

For his part, His Excellency Fares Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Committee, praised the generous gesture of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness’s keenness to honor distinguished athletes and appreciate what they gave to their homeland, the Emirates, and urged them to continue to maintain their level and always be at the forefront.

His Excellency stressed the importance of this occasion for every athlete who persevered and worked hard to receive the well-deserved honor and hospitality commensurate with the achievements achieved, especially those associated with the name of the UAE and raising its flag in international sporting events.

It is noteworthy that the UAE participated in the activities of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, which was hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou during the period from September 23 to October 8, and witnessed the participation of 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries.

The UAE participated in this tournament in 20 individual and team sports, with 140 athletes, 102 male and 38 female, and the participation won 20 medals, including 5 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze.

The UAE also participated in the competitions of the fourth edition of the Asian Paralympic Games, in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, during the period from 22 to 28 last October, with 41 male and female players competing in 8 sports: athletics, powerlifting, bow and arrow, cycling, archery, judo, boccia, and badminton. .

The UAE delegation concluded its participation by winning 11 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze).